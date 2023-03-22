MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested during a robbery investigation in Lancaster County.

According to Manheim Borough Police, on March 20 at 4:55 p.m., officers responded to report suspicious activity for individuals wearing “bullet proof vests, masks, and goggles” following a boy in the area.

Police located the three suspects and the juvenile victim. Police say one of the suspects, identified as Kyle Keller, began to run and allegedly discarded an unregistered 9mm “polymer80” style handgun and a 17-round and 31-round partially loaded magazine.

The 13-year-old victim told police that two men approached him and a woman attempted to remove his backpack.

Police say Keller, Damian Ruiz, and Brayden Bomber were each arrested after witnesses identified them and officers recovered the discarded firearm evidence.

All three were charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy, while Keller was also charged with weapon offenses.