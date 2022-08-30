NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.

The officer followed the vehicle and was later notified the store clerks were robbed at gunpoint.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in Glen Rock Borough and took the female driver and two male passengers into custody. Officers recovered cash, ski masks, and a BB gun from the vehicle.

Police say Wilmer Febus-Lopez, John Taylor-Williams, and Ciera Reisinger were each charged in connection to the robbery.

All three suspects are facing felony charges including conspiracy, robbery, and terroristic threats, among others. The three were taken to the York County Prison after being unable to post bail.