YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County District Attorney Dave Sunday announced charges were filed for the May 2018 shooting death of Phillip Banks.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Antonio Jones of York City, 23-year-old Trayquan Robinson, of North York Borough, and 26-year-old Tyler Orr of York Township, were

all charged with Criminal Homicide and Criminal Conspiracy.

The charges follow an investigation by the York City Police Department, the York County District Attorney’s Office, and a recommendation by the York County investigating Grand Jury.

“The grand jury presentment provides an overview of evidence presented in this case, including the testimony of witnesses and footage from multiple surveillance videos,” District Attorney Sunday said.

“We think this best evidences the continued dedication to our victims and families by our local District Attorney’s Office; and their commitment to the pursuit of justice, no matter how long it takes, no matter how deep they have to dig, to get it done. The community deserves that level of tenacity from both its Officers and Prosecutors. That’s what they’re getting and it’s making a difference,” York City Police Commissioner Mike Muldrow said.

Tyler Orr Trayquan Robinson Antonio Jones

Jones and Robinson are both in custody and have had their preliminary arraignments, however, there is an arrest warrant issued for Orr.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Orr is asked to contact the York City Police

Department.