GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.

Harris proceeded north on US 15 at a high rate of speed as State Troopers gave chase. Near mile marker 31.9 in York County Troopers were able to box in the vehicle and take Harris into custody.

State Police say the three children were found unharmed in the back seat. Troopers say the children called 911 from the vehicle and gave first responders directions for where they were.

Harris was charged with three counts of kidnapping a minor, endangering the welfare of children, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, DUI/unsafe driving, and other traffic offenses.

Harris was committed to the Adams County Prison after being unable to post $50,000 bail.