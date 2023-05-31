LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon are investigating a triple homicide in the city that occurred on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to the area of North Cherry Street and Garrett Street around 10:05 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered four people with gunshot wounds. One of the victims died at the scene, and two were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. A fourth person was injured and is currently recovering in the hospital.

According to police, the investigation is very active and the department is continuing to follow up on information at this time.

The Lebanon City Police Department, the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office and Detective Bureau, the Pennsylvania State Police, and other Lebanon County Police Departments assisted in the investigation.

There is no word on a suspect in this incident and police have not released the names of the victims at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon police.