CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire erupted early this afternoon on the 700 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Southampton Township where three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

The three firefighters were treated on-scene and are stable.

The Vigilant Hose Company Deputy Chief says the flames engulfed an empty storage facility and multiple crews had to be called to put the fire out.

It’s estimated there are about $200,000 in damages.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.