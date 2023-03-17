FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured after an explosion occurred at a distillery in Fairview Township, York County on Friday.

According to Ted Czech with York County Office of Emergency Management, the explosion occurred at Crostwater Distilled Spirits located in the 500 block of Industrial Drive.

Czech also said that the York Country hazmat team, along with fire crews responded to the scene. There was no fire, but the building was evacuated.

The condition of the people who were injured is not yet known at this time.

Hazmat is currently still on the scene, but other units have been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 news for further updates on this story