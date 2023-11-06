CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police say three men are wanted after a stabbing on the 200 block of Lincoln Way West.

Police say around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday officers responded to Chambersburg Hospital for a stabbing victim with significant injuries.

Police have identified two of the suspects as Jose Caratini-Casiano and Edwin Lopez-Gonzalez, while the third suspect remains unidentified.

Caratini-Casiano is currently wanted for criminal attempted homicide and Lopez-Gonalez is facing charges including riot and simple assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chambersburg Police.