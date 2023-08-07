HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 news recently confirmed the upcoming arrival of three new stores opening soon at a popular Harrisburg area shopping center.

The High Pointe Commons in Harrisburg recently confirmed that three new stores will be opening soon at the 325,000-square-foot shopping center. According to Levin Management Corporation, the three new stores that will soon be opening at the shopping center are:

Five Below Crumbl Cookies Warhammer

abc27 news reported the upcoming opening of the new 8,500-square-foot Five Below at the High Pointe Commons earlier in August. According to a spokesperson for Five Below, the new store location is slated to open on September 29.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a spokesperson with Crumbl Cookies, the new 2,000-square-foot location at the High Pointe Commons is currently “in the beginning stages of development.” Levin Management Corporation says that the new location will be run by the same owner and operator as the Mechanicsburg-based Crumbl Cookies.

The new Warhammer retail location will occupy a 1,600-square-foot space and will specialize in all things related to this tabletop miniature wargame. According to Levin Management Corporation, this will include offering help and advice regarding collecting, building, painting, and playing the game.

The High Pointe Commons shopping mall is located at 4640 High Pointe Boulevard in Harrisburg.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.