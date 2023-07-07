(WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania ice cream shops have been named to Yelp’s list of the top 100 in U.S. in 2023.

Yelp’s list is determined by a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of May 1, 2023, and all had a passing health score, when available, as of the same date.

Here’s a look at the three Pennsylvania ice cream shops that made the top 100 list.

Page’s

The first Pennsylvania shop on the list is Page’s, located in Pittsburgh and ranked at number 16.

According to their website, Page’s Dairy Mart was established in 1951. Initially, the Page family had built a Gulf Service and Gas station on the property but it was wiped out by Pittsburgh’s Saint Patrick’s Flood of 1936.

On Yelp one recent reviewer wrote, “The menu is a child’s dream come true. It’s vast and may feel overwhelming, but it’s a flavor adventure waiting to happen. If my 4-year-old self were here, I’d be on cloud nine because every ice cream pairing you can imagine is likely to be there!”

Fox Meadows Creamery

The next Pennsylvania spot to make Yelp’s list is Fox Meadows Creamery located in Ephrata in Lancaster County. Fox Meadows Creamery is ranked number 22.

The family-owned creamery’s origins date back to the 1950s when the family bought the Fox family farm.

Fox Meadows Creamery’s website details every step of their ice cream-making process from growing the crops, to raising the cows, to hand-crafting the ice cream.

On Yelp, a recent reviewer of Fox Meadows Creamery wrote, “Huge place serving food and delicious ice cream treats. So many flavors to choose from, and what to serve it in or on. They have milkshakes and floats too.”

Matcha Panda Cafe

The last Pennsylvania shop to make the list is Matcha Panda Cafe, located in Philadelphia. The cafe is ranked at number 92.

According to their website, the Matcha Panda Cafe was founded in 2018 when the owner Tamakiたまき realized how matcha in the U.S. was different from the matcha where he grew up in Uji, Japan.

Today, the website says, the cafe’s matcha leaves are cultivated in the mountains of Kyoto, Japan.

On Yelp, a recent review wrote, “This is the best dessert I have ever had. The seats had stuffed animals to play with and my kids loved this.”