LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Windsor Township Police say three people were arrested after a New Year’s Day meth bust with a “significant amount” of meth and paraphernalia.

Police say officers received tips regarding a wanted person and possibly drug activity on South Main Street in East Prospect Borough.

At 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers served a search warrant and found “a significant amount of methamphetamines and drug related paraphernalia” at the home.

Police say three people were charged in connection to the bust.

According to court records, Dakota Kauffman was charged with multiple drug-related charges including two felonies.

Police say Eric Christaldi was taken into custody for outstanding warrants and Mitchell Christaldi was charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lower Windsor Police say Hellam Township Police and K9 Cerberus assisted with the search.