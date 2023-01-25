WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner is investigating the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday.

According to Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident is taking place on Loman Avenue in the township. The situation is currently under investigation and there is no danger to the public at this time.

Additional information will be released upon notification of family members. The nature of the individuals’ deaths was not immediately made public.