BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were injured after a severe single vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Tuesday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, an Acura RSX was traveling on the 400 block of Union Road when it entered a right curve at the crest of the hill. The vehicle left the roadway where it struck multiple trees and a utility pole.

Images shared by the Mt. Zion Fire Company showed the heavily damaged vehicle with its roof removed.

State Police say the 19-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported from the scene by First Aid and Safety Patrol of Lebanon to Hershey Medical Center.

Two other passengers from Lebanon County were transported to Hershey Medical Center with unknown injuries after being extricated from the vehicle by the Mt. Zion Fire Company. One was flown by helicopter while the other was taken by ambulance.

The conditions of those involved in the crash have not been provided at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police were assisted at the scene by Mt. Zion Fire Company, Fredericksburg Fire Company, First Aid and Safety Patrol, Life Lion EMPS, and Fire Police.