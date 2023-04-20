SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County have arrested three teenagers they say illegally possessed firearms in two separate incidents.

According to police, the first incident occurred on Tuesday, April 18 at 8:59 p.m. when a traffic stop was conducted in the 1000 block of East Boundry Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the course of the stop, police say the driver, identified as 19-year-old Kareem Williams, was allegedly found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun and a small amount of marijuana. A passenger, identified as 19-year-old Zenen Fellove, was allegedly found with a loaded Glock 43x equipped with a tactical laser/light combination and an extended magazine, according to police.

Then, police said on Thursday, April 20 at 7:33 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of York Suburban High School where police say the 17-year-old driver was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

Police say that all three teens were charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, which is a third-degree felony. The underage juvenile was also charged with multiple misdemeanors and a summary offense.