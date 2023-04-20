SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County have arrested three teenagers they say illegally possessed firearms in two separate incidents.
According to police, the first incident occurred on Tuesday, April 18 at 8:59 p.m. when a traffic stop was conducted in the 1000 block of East Boundry Avenue.
During the course of the stop, police say the driver, identified as 19-year-old Kareem Williams, was allegedly found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun and a small amount of marijuana. A passenger, identified as 19-year-old Zenen Fellove, was allegedly found with a loaded Glock 43x equipped with a tactical laser/light combination and an extended magazine, according to police.
Then, police said on Thursday, April 20 at 7:33 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of York Suburban High School where police say the 17-year-old driver was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.
Police say that all three teens were charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, which is a third-degree felony. The underage juvenile was also charged with multiple misdemeanors and a summary offense.