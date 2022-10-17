HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Department of Justice, three York men were sentenced for trafficking cocaine.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three men from York were sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to a total of 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine.

The three men were identified as Luis Manuel Quesada Rodriguez, 32, Alex Rivera Ramons, 30, and Pedro Diaz, 27, all from York.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between Dec. 2015 and March 2020, the three men coordinated and received parcels that contained kilogram quantities of cocaine.

The cocaine was sent from Puerto Rico through the U.S. Mail and then it was distributed in and around York.

The Department of Justice stated in their release that each of the three defendants, along with a fourth co-defendant, Carlos Joel Nieves Ortega, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute between 5 and 15 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

The government disrupted the organization’s cocaine shipments as part of its investigation and seized 7.5 kilograms of cocaine along with $16,895 in drug proceeds.

According to the release, co-defendant Carlos Joel Nieves Ortega, 37, of York, was previously sentenced to 120 months in prison for his involvement in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Co-defendant Jose Colon Declet, age 36, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the United States Postal Inspection Service all investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samuel S. Dalke and Daryl F. Bloom prosecuted the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. The case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

Both organizations help to dismantle crime and keep communities safe.