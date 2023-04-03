CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners are hosting a tire collection event on Friday, April 14.

According to the Commissioner’s office, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Franklin County Jail, located at 625 Franklin Farm Lane in Chambersburg.

Often, old tires are discarded and remain on properties until the resident has the time or a way of properly disposing of the tires. During this time, however, these tires can become breeding sites for mosquitos.

The Commissioner’s office stays that one water-filled tire can produce 10,000 mosquitoes each year.

“Mosquitoes pose a very real threat to our health and enjoyment of the outdoors. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this great opportunity,” said Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller.

Franklin County residents must pre-register for this first-come, first-served event. There is a limit of 20 tires per household and the fees are:

Regular vehicle tires (up to 35 inches in height) – $1 per tire

Tires measuring 36-47 inches in height – $2 per tire

Tires measuring 48 inches in height or larger – $15 per tire

To register for this event, visit the Franklin County website. Forms are also available through the Franklin County Planning Department by calling 717-261-3855 or emailing planning@franklincountypa.gov.

Tires on rims and tires that are full of debris, such as mud, water, or concrete will not be accepted for the event