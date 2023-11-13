DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A tire recycling event has been scheduled for residents of Dauphin County.

The free event is scheduled to be held from Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Dauphin County Recycling Center, located at 1625 South Cameron Street in Harrisburg.

The event is for Dauphin County residents only and ID will be required. There is also a maximum of 8 tires per car/household. In addition, no commercial or business tires will be accepted and no standing water mud, or debris should be on the tires.

The event is being sponsored by the Dauphin County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and others.

More information can be found here.