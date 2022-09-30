PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s National Bakery Day, a day that gives you the perfect reason to go check out some of your local bakeries.

abc27 has compiled a list of the top 10 rated bakeries in and around the Midstate according to TripAdvisor. This list contains bakeries that have at least 50 reviews.

#10 Pennsylvania Bakery Rating: 4 / 5 (165 Reviews)

Location: 1713 Market St. Ste 1, Camp Hill, Pa.

#9 Weinrich’s Bakery A Konditorei Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 Reviews)

Location: 55 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, Pa.

#8 R Weinrich German Bakery Rating: 5 / 5 (58 Reviews)

Location: 3545 West Chester Pike, Newton Square, Pa.

#7 Sanitary Bakery Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 Reviews)

Location: 126 E Ridge St, Nanticoke, Pa.

#6 Crossroads Bake Shop Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 Reviews)

Location: 812 N Easton Road Cross Keys Plaza Store #4, Doylestown, Pa.

#5 Bakers of Buffington Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 Reviews)

Location: 131 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, Pa.

#4 La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery Rating: 4.5 /5 (104 Reviews)

Location: 9 N Duke St., Lancaster, Pa.

#3 Alvaro Bread and Pastry Shop Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 Reviews)

Location: 236 Peffer St., Harrisburg, Pa.

#2 Termini Brothers Bakery Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 Reviews)

Location: 1523 S 8th St., Philadelphia, Pa.

