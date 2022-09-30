PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s National Bakery Day, a day that gives you the perfect reason to go check out some of your local bakeries.

abc27 has compiled a list of the top 10 rated bakeries in and around the Midstate according to TripAdvisor. This list contains bakeries that have at least 50 reviews.

#10 Pennsylvania Bakery

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (165 Reviews)
  • Location: 1713 Market St. Ste 1, Camp Hill, Pa.
  • Tripadvisor link

#9 Weinrich’s Bakery A Konditorei

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 Reviews)
  • Location: 55 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, Pa.
  • Tripadvisor link

#8 R Weinrich German Bakery

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (58 Reviews)
  • Location: 3545 West Chester Pike, Newton Square, Pa.
  • Tripadvisor link

#7 Sanitary Bakery

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 Reviews)
  • Location: 126 E Ridge St, Nanticoke, Pa.
  • Tripadvisor link

#6 Crossroads Bake Shop

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 Reviews)
  • Location: 812 N Easton Road Cross Keys Plaza Store #4, Doylestown, Pa.
  • Tripadvisor link

#5 Bakers of Buffington

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 Reviews)
  • Location: 131 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, Pa.
  • Tripadvisor link

#4 La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery

  • Rating: 4.5 /5 (104 Reviews)
  • Location: 9 N Duke St., Lancaster, Pa.
  • Tripadvisor link

#3 Alvaro Bread and Pastry Shop

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 Reviews)
  • Location: 236 Peffer St., Harrisburg, Pa.
  • Tripadvisor link

#2 Termini Brothers Bakery

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 Reviews)
  • Location: 1523 S 8th St., Philadelphia, Pa.
  • Tripadvisor link

#1 Bird in Hand Bake Shop

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 Reviews)
  • Location: 542 Gibbons Road, Bird in Hand, Pa.
  • Tripadvisor link