(WHTM) – Pennsylvania has 750 public high schools in 636 school districts.
According to U.S. News, they reviewed nearly 25,000 U.S. public schools with 665 Pennsylvania schools making their ranking.
These are the top public schools in the Midstate, according to U.S. News.
DAUPHIN COUNTY
Hershey High School – Coming in at number one in Dauphin County, Hershey High School ranks 743 nationally and 20 in Pennsylvania.
Hershey also ranks in the following factors in Pennsylvania:
- 24 in College Readiness Index
- 14 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 23 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 45 in State Assessment Performance
- 190 in Graduation Rate
Lower Dauphin High School – Lower Dauphin comes in at second in Dauphin County while also ranking 3,167 nationally and 124 in Pennsylvania.
Lower Dauphin also ranks in the following factors in Pennsylvania:
- 129 in College Readiness Index
- 113 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 130 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 220 in State Assessment Performance
- 305 in Graduation Rate
Capital Area School for the Arts Charter – Ranking third in Dauphin County, Capital Area School for the Arts Charter also ranks 4,580 nationally and 199 in Pennsylvania.
Capital Area School for the Arts Charter also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 299 in College Readiness Index
- 408 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 132 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 168 in State Assessment Performance
- 226 in Graduation Rate
Cumberland County
Camp Hill Senior High School – In Cumberland County, Camp Hill comes in first, nationally they rank 1,462, and in Pennsylvania, they rank 52.
Camp Hill also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 58 in College Readiness Index
- 94 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 41 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 108 in State Assessment Performance
- 248 in Graduation Rate
Cumberland Valley High School – Ranking second in Cumberland County, Cumberland Valley also ranks 2,318 nationally and 85 in Pennsylvania.
Cumberland Valley also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 75 in College Readiness Index
- 98 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 100 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 215 in State Assessment Performance
- 149 in Graduation Rate
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School – Mechanicsburg ranks third in Cumberland County, 3,190 nationally, and 126 in Pennsylvania.
Mechanicsburg also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 151 in College Readiness Index
- 144 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 133 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 159 in State Assessment Performance
- 321 in Graduation Rate
Lancaster County
Manheim Township High School – Ranking number one in Lancaster County, Manheim also ranks 1,601 nationally and 58 in Pennsylvania.
Manheim also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 76 in College Readiness Index
- 108 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 62 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 67 in State Assessment Performance
- 236 in Graduation Rate
Penn Manor High School – Penn Manor ranks second in Lancaster County, 1,893 nationally, and 71 in Pennsylvania.
Penn Manor also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 92 in College Readiness Index
- 60 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 94 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 78 in State Assessment Performance
- 285 in Graduation Rate
Lampeter-Strasburg High School – Lampeter-Strasburg ranks third in Lancaster County while also ranking 2,079 nationally, and 78 in Pennsylvania.
Lampeter-Strasburg also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 103 in College Readiness Index
- 169 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 54 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 119 in State Assessment Performance
- 328 in Graduation Rate
York County
York Suburban Senior High School – Ranking number one in York County, York Suburban also ranks 1,155 nationally and 33 in Pennsylvania.
York Suburban also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 80 in College Readiness Index
- 176 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 17 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 25 in State Assessment Performance
- 473 in Graduation Rate
Susquehannock High School – Coming in at second in York County is Susquehannock which also ranks 1,718 nationally and 64 in Pennsylvania.
Susquehannock also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 42 in College Readiness Index
- 70 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 97 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 186 in State Assessment Performance
- 144 in Graduation Rate
Dallastown Area Senior High School – Dallastown ranks third in York County, 2,545 nationally, and 97 in Pennsylvania.
Dallastown also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 155 in College Readiness Index
- 127 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 88 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 106 in State Assessment Performance
- 145 in Graduation Rate
Adams County
Gettysburg Area High School – Gettysburg ranks first in Adams County, 2,637 nationally, and 102 in Pennsylvania.
Gettysburg also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 133 in College Readiness Index
- 115 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 117 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 107 in State Assessment Performance
- 373 in Graduation Rate
Biglerville High School – Biglerville ranks second in Adams County, 3,321 nationally, and 133 in Pennsylvania.
Biglerville also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 167 in College Readiness Index
- 165 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 164 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 99 in State Assessment Performance
- 444 in Graduation Rate
Littlestown Senior High School – Littlestown ranks third in Adams County, 4,175 nationally, and 176 in Pennsylvania.
Littlestown also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 215 in College Readiness Index
- 298 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 129 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 229 in State Assessment Performance
- 313 in Graduation Rate
Franklin County
Waynesboro Area Senior High School – Waynesboro ranks first in Franklin County, 4,292 nationally, and 184 in Pennsylvania.
Waynesboro also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 291 in College Readiness Index
- 178 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 158 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 149 in State Assessment Performance
- 348 in Graduation Rate
Shippensburg Area Senior High School – Shippensburg ranks second in Franklin County, 4,438 nationally, and 189 in Pennsylvania.
Shippensburg also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 152 in College Readiness Index
- 118 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 232 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 327 in State Assessment Performance
- 239 in Graduation Rate
Greencastle-Antrim Senior High School – Greencastle-Antrim ranks third in Franklin County, 4,675 nationally, and 202 in Pennsylvania.
Greencastle-Antrim also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 289 in College Readiness Index
- 336 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 136 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 223 in State Assessment Performance
- 178 in Graduation Rate
Lebanon County
Palmyra Area Senior High School – Palmyra ranks first in Lebanon County, 1,624 nationally, and 59 in Pennsylvania.
Palmyra also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 91 in College Readiness Index
- 113 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 35 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 80 in State Assessment Performance
- 291 in Graduation Rate
Cedar Crest High School – Cedar Crest ranks second in Lebanon County, 3,805 nationally, and 157 in Pennsylvania.
Cedar Crest also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 141 in College Readiness Index
- 139 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 202 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 242 in State Assessment Performance
- 280 in Graduation Rate
Eastern Lebanon County Senior High School – Eastern Lebanon ranks third in Lebanon County, 8,297 nationally, and 340 in Pennsylvania.
Eastern Lebanon also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 228 in College Readiness Index
- 182 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 370 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 553 in State Assessment Performance
- 366 in Graduation Rate
Perry County
Susquenita High School – Susquenita ranks first in Perry County, 8,825 nationally, and 355 in Pennsylvania.
Susquenita also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 355 in College Readiness Index
- 385 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 315 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 474 in State Assessment Performance
- 401 in Graduation Rate
Newport High School – Newport ranks second in Perry County, 10,298 nationally, and 408 in Pennsylvania.
Newport also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 408 in College Readiness Index
- 430 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 316 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 448 in State Assessment Performance
- 536 in Graduation Rate
West Perry Senior High School – West Perry ranks third in Perry County, 10,778 nationally, and 420 in Pennsylvania.
West Perry also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 381 in College Readiness Index
- 405 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 369 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 532 in State Assessment Performance
- 417 in Graduation Rate
Juniata County
Juniata Senior High School – Juniata ranks first in Juniata County, 7,107 nationally, and 297 in Pennsylvania.
Juniata also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 410 in College Readiness Index
- 479 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 215 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 228 in State Assessment Performance
- 367 in Graduation Rate
East Juniata Junior/Senior High School – East Juniata ranks second in Juniata County, 10,756 nationally, and 419 in Pennsylvania.
East Juniata also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 304 in College Readiness Index
- 429 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 430 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 548 in State Assessment Performance
- 526 in Graduation Rate
Mifflin County
Mifflin County High School – Mifflin County High School is the only public school in Mifflin County so they earn the number one rank by default, They also rank 12,008 nationally and 454 in Pennsylvania.
Mifflin County High School also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:
- 337 in College Readiness Index
- 273 in Curriculum Breadth Index
- 455 in State Assessment Proficiency
- 580 in State Assessment Performance
- 504 in Graduation Rate
