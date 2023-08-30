(WHTM) – Pennsylvania has 750 public high schools in 636 school districts.

According to U.S. News, they reviewed nearly 25,000 U.S. public schools with 665 Pennsylvania schools making their ranking.

These are the top public schools in the Midstate, according to U.S. News.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Hershey High School – Coming in at number one in Dauphin County, Hershey High School ranks 743 nationally and 20 in Pennsylvania.

Hershey also ranks in the following factors in Pennsylvania:

24 in College Readiness Index

14 in Curriculum Breadth Index

23 in State Assessment Proficiency

45 in State Assessment Performance

190 in Graduation Rate

Lower Dauphin High School – Lower Dauphin comes in at second in Dauphin County while also ranking 3,167 nationally and 124 in Pennsylvania.

Lower Dauphin also ranks in the following factors in Pennsylvania:

129 in College Readiness Index

113 in Curriculum Breadth Index

130 in State Assessment Proficiency

220 in State Assessment Performance

305 in Graduation Rate

Capital Area School for the Arts Charter – Ranking third in Dauphin County, Capital Area School for the Arts Charter also ranks 4,580 nationally and 199 in Pennsylvania.

Capital Area School for the Arts Charter also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

299 in College Readiness Index

408 in Curriculum Breadth Index

132 in State Assessment Proficiency

168 in State Assessment Performance

226 in Graduation Rate

Cumberland County

Camp Hill Senior High School – In Cumberland County, Camp Hill comes in first, nationally they rank 1,462, and in Pennsylvania, they rank 52.

Camp Hill also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

58 in College Readiness Index

94 in Curriculum Breadth Index

41 in State Assessment Proficiency

108 in State Assessment Performance

248 in Graduation Rate

Cumberland Valley High School – Ranking second in Cumberland County, Cumberland Valley also ranks 2,318 nationally and 85 in Pennsylvania.

Cumberland Valley also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

75 in College Readiness Index

98 in Curriculum Breadth Index

100 in State Assessment Proficiency

215 in State Assessment Performance

149 in Graduation Rate

Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School – Mechanicsburg ranks third in Cumberland County, 3,190 nationally, and 126 in Pennsylvania.

Mechanicsburg also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

151 in College Readiness Index

144 in Curriculum Breadth Index

133 in State Assessment Proficiency

159 in State Assessment Performance

321 in Graduation Rate

Lancaster County

Manheim Township High School – Ranking number one in Lancaster County, Manheim also ranks 1,601 nationally and 58 in Pennsylvania.

Manheim also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

76 in College Readiness Index

108 in Curriculum Breadth Index

62 in State Assessment Proficiency

67 in State Assessment Performance

236 in Graduation Rate

Penn Manor High School – Penn Manor ranks second in Lancaster County, 1,893 nationally, and 71 in Pennsylvania.

Penn Manor also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

92 in College Readiness Index

60 in Curriculum Breadth Index

94 in State Assessment Proficiency

78 in State Assessment Performance

285 in Graduation Rate

Lampeter-Strasburg High School – Lampeter-Strasburg ranks third in Lancaster County while also ranking 2,079 nationally, and 78 in Pennsylvania.

Lampeter-Strasburg also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

103 in College Readiness Index

169 in Curriculum Breadth Index

54 in State Assessment Proficiency

119 in State Assessment Performance

328 in Graduation Rate

York County

York Suburban Senior High School – Ranking number one in York County, York Suburban also ranks 1,155 nationally and 33 in Pennsylvania.

York Suburban also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

80 in College Readiness Index

176 in Curriculum Breadth Index

17 in State Assessment Proficiency

25 in State Assessment Performance

473 in Graduation Rate

Susquehannock High School – Coming in at second in York County is Susquehannock which also ranks 1,718 nationally and 64 in Pennsylvania.

Susquehannock also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

42 in College Readiness Index

70 in Curriculum Breadth Index

97 in State Assessment Proficiency

186 in State Assessment Performance

144 in Graduation Rate

Dallastown Area Senior High School – Dallastown ranks third in York County, 2,545 nationally, and 97 in Pennsylvania.

Dallastown also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

155 in College Readiness Index

127 in Curriculum Breadth Index

88 in State Assessment Proficiency

106 in State Assessment Performance

145 in Graduation Rate

Adams County

Gettysburg Area High School – Gettysburg ranks first in Adams County, 2,637 nationally, and 102 in Pennsylvania.

Gettysburg also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

133 in College Readiness Index

115 in Curriculum Breadth Index

117 in State Assessment Proficiency

107 in State Assessment Performance

373 in Graduation Rate

Biglerville High School – Biglerville ranks second in Adams County, 3,321 nationally, and 133 in Pennsylvania.

Biglerville also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

167 in College Readiness Index

165 in Curriculum Breadth Index

164 in State Assessment Proficiency

99 in State Assessment Performance

444 in Graduation Rate

Littlestown Senior High School – Littlestown ranks third in Adams County, 4,175 nationally, and 176 in Pennsylvania.

Littlestown also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

215 in College Readiness Index

298 in Curriculum Breadth Index

129 in State Assessment Proficiency

229 in State Assessment Performance

313 in Graduation Rate

Franklin County

Waynesboro Area Senior High School – Waynesboro ranks first in Franklin County, 4,292 nationally, and 184 in Pennsylvania.

Waynesboro also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

291 in College Readiness Index

178 in Curriculum Breadth Index

158 in State Assessment Proficiency

149 in State Assessment Performance

348 in Graduation Rate

Shippensburg Area Senior High School – Shippensburg ranks second in Franklin County, 4,438 nationally, and 189 in Pennsylvania.

Shippensburg also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

152 in College Readiness Index

118 in Curriculum Breadth Index

232 in State Assessment Proficiency

327 in State Assessment Performance

239 in Graduation Rate

Greencastle-Antrim Senior High School – Greencastle-Antrim ranks third in Franklin County, 4,675 nationally, and 202 in Pennsylvania.

Greencastle-Antrim also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

289 in College Readiness Index

336 in Curriculum Breadth Index

136 in State Assessment Proficiency

223 in State Assessment Performance

178 in Graduation Rate

Lebanon County

Palmyra Area Senior High School – Palmyra ranks first in Lebanon County, 1,624 nationally, and 59 in Pennsylvania.

Palmyra also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

91 in College Readiness Index

113 in Curriculum Breadth Index

35 in State Assessment Proficiency

80 in State Assessment Performance

291 in Graduation Rate

Cedar Crest High School – Cedar Crest ranks second in Lebanon County, 3,805 nationally, and 157 in Pennsylvania.

Cedar Crest also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

141 in College Readiness Index

139 in Curriculum Breadth Index

202 in State Assessment Proficiency

242 in State Assessment Performance

280 in Graduation Rate

Eastern Lebanon County Senior High School – Eastern Lebanon ranks third in Lebanon County, 8,297 nationally, and 340 in Pennsylvania.

Eastern Lebanon also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

228 in College Readiness Index

182 in Curriculum Breadth Index

370 in State Assessment Proficiency

553 in State Assessment Performance

366 in Graduation Rate

Perry County

Susquenita High School – Susquenita ranks first in Perry County, 8,825 nationally, and 355 in Pennsylvania.

Susquenita also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

355 in College Readiness Index

385 in Curriculum Breadth Index

315 in State Assessment Proficiency

474 in State Assessment Performance

401 in Graduation Rate

Newport High School – Newport ranks second in Perry County, 10,298 nationally, and 408 in Pennsylvania.

Newport also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

408 in College Readiness Index

430 in Curriculum Breadth Index

316 in State Assessment Proficiency

448 in State Assessment Performance

536 in Graduation Rate

West Perry Senior High School – West Perry ranks third in Perry County, 10,778 nationally, and 420 in Pennsylvania.

West Perry also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

381 in College Readiness Index

405 in Curriculum Breadth Index

369 in State Assessment Proficiency

532 in State Assessment Performance

417 in Graduation Rate

Juniata County

Juniata Senior High School – Juniata ranks first in Juniata County, 7,107 nationally, and 297 in Pennsylvania.

Juniata also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

410 in College Readiness Index

479 in Curriculum Breadth Index

215 in State Assessment Proficiency

228 in State Assessment Performance

367 in Graduation Rate

East Juniata Junior/Senior High School – East Juniata ranks second in Juniata County, 10,756 nationally, and 419 in Pennsylvania.

East Juniata also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

304 in College Readiness Index

429 in Curriculum Breadth Index

430 in State Assessment Proficiency

548 in State Assessment Performance

526 in Graduation Rate

Mifflin County

Mifflin County High School – Mifflin County High School is the only public school in Mifflin County so they earn the number one rank by default, They also rank 12,008 nationally and 454 in Pennsylvania.

Mifflin County High School also ranks in the following in Pennsylvania:

337 in College Readiness Index

273 in Curriculum Breadth Index

455 in State Assessment Proficiency

580 in State Assessment Performance

504 in Graduation Rate

To find your high school or more high schools with more in-depth rankings, click here.