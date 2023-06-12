UPDATE: At 1:45 p.m., the warning has expired and the storm has weakened under severe limits.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Tornado Warning has been issued for York County.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located over Manchester, moving north at 30 miles per hour.
The storm will be near Valley Green around 1:40 p.m.
Move to a basement or an interior room of a sturdy building and avoid windows.
The National Weather Service says the warning is expected to expire at 1:45 p.m.