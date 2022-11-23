(WHTM) — We are approaching the season of giving and one way you can celebrate is by donating a new and unwrapped toy to children who may be less fortunate this holiday season.

Here is a list of Toys for Tots locations throughout the Midstate. These are just a few of the many locations and if you’d like to view more you can click here.

Carlisle Fleetpride Service Center, 1220 Newville Road, Carlisle

IMA Medical Supply Inc., 1 Sprint Drive Suite B, Carlisle

Keystone Arms Rental Community, 163C Westpoint Drive, Carlisle

Tranquility Salon and Wellness, 257 Penrose Place, Carlisle

Andersen Logistics, 1627 Ritner Highway, Carlisle

Carlisle Family YMCA, 311 S. West Street, Carlisle

Platinum Central PA, 1119 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle

Gettysburg Gettysburg Walmart, 1270 York Road, Gettysburg

Gettysburg Battlefield Resort, 1969 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg

Outlet Shoppes Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Suite D210, Gettysburg

Adams County Winery on The Gettysburg Square, 25 Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg

Book Warehouse, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg

Gettysburg Campground, 2030 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg

Gettysburg Tours – 778 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg

Harrisburg Planet Fitness, 6021 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg

Hand & Stone Harrisburg, 2615 Brindle Drive, Harrisburg

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg

UPMC Hospital Transport, 111 South Front Street, Harrisburg

Bright Beginnings Child Development Center, 98 S. Clover Lane, Harrisburg

CubeSmart, 4401 North 6th Street, Harrisburg

Dental Health Services, 3550 Paxton Street, Harrisburg

The River 97.3 Toys for Toys Concert Presented by Faulkner Honda, XL Live, Harrisburg

Lancaster Belcom Community Credit Union, 452 Duke Street and 1758 Oregon Pike, Lancaster

Bluerock Fire & Rescue, 1697 Temple Avenue, Lancaster

Boscov’s Department Store, 800 Park City Center, Lancaster

CPRS Rehab, Granite Run Drive, Lancaster

Integrity Banks, 1683 Oregon Pike and 2055 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster

Lancaster Red Rose Credit Unions, 150 North Queen Street, Lancaster

Red Rose Transit, 45 Erick Road, Lancaster

Ruby Tuesday, 1294 Millersville Pike, Lancaster

May Grant, 694 Good Drive Ste 112, Lancaster

Lebanon Lebanon City Police Department, 400 South 8th Street, Lebanon

North Lebanon Police Department, 725 Kimberling Road, Lebanon

South Lebanon Police Department, 1809 South 5th Avenue, Lebanon

Lebanon Valley Mall

TJ Maxx, 1141 Quentin Road, Lebanon

Giant Market, Cedar Crest Square, Lebanon

Quest, Brich Road, Lebanon

Subway at Harrisburg Area Community College, 7th & Cumberland Street, Lebanon

Mechanicsburg Sylvan Learning Center, 4910 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Bobby Rahal Lexus, 6715 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Planet Fitness Hampden, 4850 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

CubeSmart, 115 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg

TE Connectivity PADC, 1311 South Market Street, Mechanicsburg

Groff Tractor & Equipment LLC, 6779 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Jones Financial Group, 5275 East Trindle Road Suite 201, Mechanicsburg

The Bridges at Bent Creek, 2100 Bent Creek Boulevard, Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg Planet Fitness, 28 Shippensburg Shopping Center, Shippensburg

University Grille, 32 East King Street, Shippensburg

The Book Junction, 62 East King Street, Shippensburg

Lowe’s, 201 Cramer Road, Shippensburg

Amenity Wellness, 25 West King Street, Shippensburg

York American Legion Post #127, 57 West Cottage Place, York

York College of Pa. (Intercultural Student Life), IOSUE Student Union, York

Hollywood Casino, 2899 Whiteford Road, York

New Salem Elementary, 3745 Salem Road, York

Boscov’s, 2899 Whiteford Road, York

OSS Physical Therapy, 1665 Roosevelt Avenue, York

York Catholic High School, 601 East Springettysbury Avenue, York

York City Ice Arena, 941 Vander Avenue, York

More locations will be added if they become available.