(WHTM) — We are approaching the season of giving and one way you can celebrate is by donating a new and unwrapped toy to children who may be less fortunate this holiday season.

Here is a list of Toys for Tots locations throughout the Midstate. These are just a few of the many locations and if you’d like to view more you can click here.

Carlisle

  • Fleetpride Service Center, 1220 Newville Road, Carlisle
  • IMA Medical Supply Inc., 1 Sprint Drive Suite B, Carlisle
  • Keystone Arms Rental Community, 163C Westpoint Drive, Carlisle
  • Tranquility Salon and Wellness, 257 Penrose Place, Carlisle
  • Andersen Logistics, 1627 Ritner Highway, Carlisle
  • Carlisle Family YMCA, 311 S. West Street, Carlisle
  • Platinum Central PA, 1119 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle

Gettysburg

  • Gettysburg Walmart, 1270 York Road, Gettysburg
  • Gettysburg Battlefield Resort, 1969 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg
  • Outlet Shoppes Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Suite D210, Gettysburg
  • Adams County Winery on The Gettysburg Square, 25 Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg
  • Book Warehouse, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg
  • Gettysburg Campground, 2030 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg
  • Gettysburg Tours – 778 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg

Harrisburg

  • Planet Fitness, 6021 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg
  • Hand & Stone Harrisburg, 2615 Brindle Drive, Harrisburg
  • Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg
  • UPMC Hospital Transport, 111 South Front Street, Harrisburg
  • Bright Beginnings Child Development Center, 98 S. Clover Lane, Harrisburg
  • CubeSmart, 4401 North 6th Street, Harrisburg
  • Dental Health Services, 3550 Paxton Street, Harrisburg
  • The River 97.3 Toys for Toys Concert Presented by Faulkner Honda, XL Live, Harrisburg

Lancaster

  • Belcom Community Credit Union, 452 Duke Street and 1758 Oregon Pike, Lancaster
  • Bluerock Fire & Rescue, 1697 Temple Avenue, Lancaster
  • Boscov’s Department Store, 800 Park City Center, Lancaster
  • CPRS Rehab, Granite Run Drive, Lancaster
  • Integrity Banks, 1683 Oregon Pike and 2055 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster
  • Lancaster Red Rose Credit Unions, 150 North Queen Street, Lancaster
  • Red Rose Transit, 45 Erick Road, Lancaster
  • Ruby Tuesday, 1294 Millersville Pike, Lancaster
  • May Grant, 694 Good Drive Ste 112, Lancaster

Lebanon

  • Lebanon City Police Department, 400 South 8th Street, Lebanon
  • North Lebanon Police Department, 725 Kimberling Road, Lebanon
  • South Lebanon Police Department, 1809 South 5th Avenue, Lebanon
  • Lebanon Valley Mall
  • TJ Maxx, 1141 Quentin Road, Lebanon
  • Giant Market, Cedar Crest Square, Lebanon
  • Quest, Brich Road, Lebanon
  • Subway at Harrisburg Area Community College, 7th & Cumberland Street, Lebanon

Mechanicsburg

  • Sylvan Learning Center, 4910 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
  • Bobby Rahal Lexus, 6715 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
  • Planet Fitness Hampden, 4850 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
  • CubeSmart, 115 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg
  • TE Connectivity PADC, 1311 South Market Street, Mechanicsburg
  • Groff Tractor & Equipment LLC, 6779 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
  • Jones Financial Group, 5275 East Trindle Road Suite 201, Mechanicsburg
  • The Bridges at Bent Creek, 2100 Bent Creek Boulevard, Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg

  • Planet Fitness, 28 Shippensburg Shopping Center, Shippensburg
  • University Grille, 32 East King Street, Shippensburg
  • The Book Junction, 62 East King Street, Shippensburg
  • Lowe’s, 201 Cramer Road, Shippensburg
  • Amenity Wellness, 25 West King Street, Shippensburg

York

  • American Legion Post #127, 57 West Cottage Place, York
  • York College of Pa. (Intercultural Student Life), IOSUE Student Union, York
  • Hollywood Casino, 2899 Whiteford Road, York
  • New Salem Elementary, 3745 Salem Road, York
  • Boscov’s, 2899 Whiteford Road, York
  • OSS Physical Therapy, 1665 Roosevelt Avenue, York
  • York Catholic High School, 601 East Springettysbury Avenue, York
  • York City Ice Arena, 941 Vander Avenue, York

More locations will be added if they become available.