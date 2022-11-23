(WHTM) — We are approaching the season of giving and one way you can celebrate is by donating a new and unwrapped toy to children who may be less fortunate this holiday season.
Here is a list of Toys for Tots locations throughout the Midstate. These are just a few of the many locations and if you’d like to view more you can click here.
Carlisle
- Fleetpride Service Center, 1220 Newville Road, Carlisle
- IMA Medical Supply Inc., 1 Sprint Drive Suite B, Carlisle
- Keystone Arms Rental Community, 163C Westpoint Drive, Carlisle
- Tranquility Salon and Wellness, 257 Penrose Place, Carlisle
- Andersen Logistics, 1627 Ritner Highway, Carlisle
- Carlisle Family YMCA, 311 S. West Street, Carlisle
- Platinum Central PA, 1119 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle
Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Walmart, 1270 York Road, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Battlefield Resort, 1969 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg
- Outlet Shoppes Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Suite D210, Gettysburg
- Adams County Winery on The Gettysburg Square, 25 Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg
- Book Warehouse, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Campground, 2030 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Tours – 778 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg
Harrisburg
- Planet Fitness, 6021 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg
- Hand & Stone Harrisburg, 2615 Brindle Drive, Harrisburg
- Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg
- UPMC Hospital Transport, 111 South Front Street, Harrisburg
- Bright Beginnings Child Development Center, 98 S. Clover Lane, Harrisburg
- CubeSmart, 4401 North 6th Street, Harrisburg
- Dental Health Services, 3550 Paxton Street, Harrisburg
- The River 97.3 Toys for Toys Concert Presented by Faulkner Honda, XL Live, Harrisburg
Lancaster
- Belcom Community Credit Union, 452 Duke Street and 1758 Oregon Pike, Lancaster
- Bluerock Fire & Rescue, 1697 Temple Avenue, Lancaster
- Boscov’s Department Store, 800 Park City Center, Lancaster
- CPRS Rehab, Granite Run Drive, Lancaster
- Integrity Banks, 1683 Oregon Pike and 2055 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster
- Lancaster Red Rose Credit Unions, 150 North Queen Street, Lancaster
- Red Rose Transit, 45 Erick Road, Lancaster
- Ruby Tuesday, 1294 Millersville Pike, Lancaster
- May Grant, 694 Good Drive Ste 112, Lancaster
Lebanon
- Lebanon City Police Department, 400 South 8th Street, Lebanon
- North Lebanon Police Department, 725 Kimberling Road, Lebanon
- South Lebanon Police Department, 1809 South 5th Avenue, Lebanon
- Lebanon Valley Mall
- TJ Maxx, 1141 Quentin Road, Lebanon
- Giant Market, Cedar Crest Square, Lebanon
- Quest, Brich Road, Lebanon
- Subway at Harrisburg Area Community College, 7th & Cumberland Street, Lebanon
Mechanicsburg
- Sylvan Learning Center, 4910 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Bobby Rahal Lexus, 6715 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Planet Fitness Hampden, 4850 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- CubeSmart, 115 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg
- TE Connectivity PADC, 1311 South Market Street, Mechanicsburg
- Groff Tractor & Equipment LLC, 6779 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Jones Financial Group, 5275 East Trindle Road Suite 201, Mechanicsburg
- The Bridges at Bent Creek, 2100 Bent Creek Boulevard, Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg
- Planet Fitness, 28 Shippensburg Shopping Center, Shippensburg
- University Grille, 32 East King Street, Shippensburg
- The Book Junction, 62 East King Street, Shippensburg
- Lowe’s, 201 Cramer Road, Shippensburg
- Amenity Wellness, 25 West King Street, Shippensburg
York
- American Legion Post #127, 57 West Cottage Place, York
- York College of Pa. (Intercultural Student Life), IOSUE Student Union, York
- Hollywood Casino, 2899 Whiteford Road, York
- New Salem Elementary, 3745 Salem Road, York
- Boscov’s, 2899 Whiteford Road, York
- OSS Physical Therapy, 1665 Roosevelt Avenue, York
- York Catholic High School, 601 East Springettysbury Avenue, York
- York City Ice Arena, 941 Vander Avenue, York
More locations will be added if they become available.