CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) – Pigs were on the loose after a tractor-trailer carrying them overturned in Cumberland County.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, a tractor-trailer carrying more than 500 pigs overturned on Route 641 in North Newton Township, Cumberland County near Ridge Road.

Some of the pigs needed to be rounded up, however, some of the pigs were injured and died.

No other injuries have been reported and there is no word on when the road will reopen.