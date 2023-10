YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A road is closed in York County after a tractor trailer crash on Thursday afternoon.

The crash has been reported near the intersection of Board Road and York Street northbound between Church and Crone Roads, according to 511pa. All lanes are said to be closed.

Details are limited about the crash, and there is currently no word on any injuries.