MECHANCISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer crashed into a stopped SUV during an active fire scene on Interstate 81 south in Middlesex Township on Friday.

According to New Kingstown Fire Company, units were dispatched at 8:41 p.m. to Interstate 81 south in the area of mile marker 52 for a grass fire.

New Kingstown Fire Company Chief Hall and Middlesex Township Chief Beam responded north from Exit 52 at an emergency rate with warning lights and sirens activated. The closest crossover to the dispatched location is around mile marker 54.6 and is a paved surface to allow emergency vehicles to turn around and proceed in the opposite direction.

Both chiefs entered the crossover around 8:53 p.m. and were waiting for southbound traffic to stop.

This is when a full-size SUV in the left lane stopped. A tractor-trailer in the same lane was unable to stop and attempted evasive action to move to the right lane when it crashed into the right rear of the SUV, pushing it forward. The tractor-trailer then went into the grass median with left front axle damage.

Middlesex Township Chief Beam blocked all traffic since there was debris from the accident covering the lanes. Chief Hall of New Kingstown Fire Company checked on the occupants of both the SUV and tractor-trailer and no injuries were reported in either vehicle

The fire company states that EMS soon arrived to double-check that no one needed to be transported to the hospital.

Once the travel lanes were clear and Fire Police were able to control the flow of traffic, one lane of traffic was allowed to flow past the incident scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle handled the investigation of the accident.