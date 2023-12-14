PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed at exit 37 in Cumberland County due to a tractor-trailer fire.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson that tractor-trailer entered the Interstate at Exit 37 in Penn Township at around 6:15 a.m. and pulled off to the right shoulder before becoming engulfed in flames.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle, according to PennDOT.

Currently there is no word on injuries, what the tractor-trailer was carrying, or if any other vehicles were involved.

The interstate is currently closed south of Carlisle between Exit 37 (PA 233 to Newville) and Exit 29 (PA 174 to King Street).

PennDOT does not yet have an estimate on when the interstate will reopen.