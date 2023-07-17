CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– A vehicle fire has both lanes on Interstate 81 shut down on Monday outside of Carlisle.

According to 511pa, a multi-vehicle crash caused a closure between Exit 44 along Route 465 and Exit 45 at about 4 p.m.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of another truck carrying delivery vans, causing a gas tank to explode in the northbound lane. The southbound lane is also closed due to smoke.

It’s not clear at this time whether there are any injuries or when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story, stick with abc27 News as the story will be updated as more information is released.