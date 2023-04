DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer that caught on fire is closing all lanes of US 22 east in Dauphin County, according to 511PA.com.

The tractor-trailer is near the exit for PA 225 north for Halifax/Dauphin.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, if there are any injuries, or how long the lanes will be closed.