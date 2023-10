PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A tractor-trailer rollover with debris has closed part of US 22/322 westbound near the Watts Exit in Perry County, according to PennDOT.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The tractor-trailer was carrying gravel and no injuries were reported.

PennDOT states that the one lane may need to be closed later so the tractor-trailer can be stood up. The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.