HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg area motorists are being advised by PennDOT of daytime traffic restrictions on northbound and southbound sides of the I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge for inspections.

PennDOT says that weather permitting, the work will be performed starting on Sunday, May 7, and will run through Wednesday, May 10.

The southbound shoulder will be closed across the bridge from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday.

The northbound right lane will be closed at the Lemoyne on-ramp and the southbound shoulder will be closed at the Lemoyne off-ramp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Three lanes will remain open each day, according to PennDOT.

There will also be lane closures on weekends throughout May in both directions which will be announced at a later time.

Below is a map of where the road work will be taking place.