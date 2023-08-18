SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that a traffic shift will be in place in Swatara Township, Dauphin County next week.

The shift will be on Milroy Road at the Route 322/Chambers Hill Road Intersection Reconstruction Project.

Weather permitting, traffic will be shifted to the east side of Milroy Road from Grayson Road to just north of Adams Drive on Thursday, August 24. This shift will allow for grading and drainage to be performed on the west side of the road.

According to PennDOT, this work is part of the reconstruction of the Route 322/Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township.

Courtesy PennDOT

The shoulders of westbound Route 322 from Bridge Road to Witmer Drive will also be paved to strengthen them for future traffic shifts.

PennDOT advised motorists to be alert and cautious when driving through the work zone.

The project also involves the reconstruction of the intersection to four approaches with left-turn lanes removed from Route 322

One through lane is being added in each direction of Route 322. Eastbound Route 322 left turns are also being replaced with new a jug handle and signal at Witmer Road.

Westbound Route 322 left turns are being replaced with new roundabout and bypass lanes at the intersection with Milroy Road and Grayson Road.

Three retaining walls are also being constructed to allow for widening, and the addition of dynamic message signs, stormwater management basins, drainage, guide rail, barrier, signs and upgraded pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction, according to PennDOT.