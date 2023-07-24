HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a traffic shift is scheduled to begin in August on the westbound Route 22/322 bridges that span Interstate 81, as well as the ramp from Eastbound Route 22/322 to Interstate 81 North in Dauphin County.

Currently, traffic is shifted to the left lane, and weather permitting the contractor will be placing a barrier on westbound Route 22/322 at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The work should be completed by late afternoon or early evening on the same day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PennDOT says that there will be a 12-foot travel lane and a two-foot shoulder will be maintained during this phase of the project.

The traffic pattern is to remain in place until Oct. 10, according to PennDOT. The project is expected to be completed by Oct 27.

Below is a map that shows where the work will be taking place.