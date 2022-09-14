EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries resulted from the crash, how severe the crash was, or how long the accident will take to clear.

According to Czech, a helicopter was dispatched to the scene of the accident but has returned as of 10:41 p.m. Search teams are looking in the Susquehanna River as well as on land near the train tracks.

Czech also reported that first responders are looking for two people possibly hit by the train as it passed under a bridge, although it is unconfirmed that anyone was hurt.