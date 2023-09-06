(WHTM) – First responders in Lancaster County are at the scene of an accident involving a train and an SUV on Wednesday morning.

According to the Lafayette Fire Company, they are assisting the Witmer Fire Protective Association with the accident at Willow Road and the Norfolk Southern Tracks.

Images shared by the fire company show a car with severe damage to its passenger side.

The Witmer Fire Protective Association says Norfolk Southern authorities responded to check the train and tracks.

The fire company says residents should avoid the area as Willow Road is closed.

The Hand-in-Hand Fire Company, Lancaster EMS, East Lampeter Township Police Department, and Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency also responded, according to Witmer Fire Protective Association.