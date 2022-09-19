MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County, are the latest to learn that their trash pick-up bills are rising.

In their case, trash rates are due to nearly double to almost $600 per year for standard trash collection. That’s what Waste Management plans to charge beginning Oct. 1, according to letters residents have been receiving.

This seems to be part of an ongoing trend. Derry Township, for one, saw its rates skyrocket in April.

Middle Paxton Township says it had no choice — it has to provide trash service, it asked for bids, and it only got two. Waste Management was “the lowest responsible bid,” the township said, according to a letter the township sent to residents.

The township manager said this is just another example of inflation that has been impacting all areas of life. Some residents, though, aren’t accepting the idea that there’s nothing more to be done.

abc27 will have more on this story Monday evening. Check back for updates.