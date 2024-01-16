(WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that weather restrictions that were in place on many roads due to the winter weather throughout the area have been lifted.

Due to the winter storm that impacted the area, speeds were reduced to 45 miles per hour on all major roads throughout the Midstate. There was also a right lane-only restriction on commercial vehicles.

There is still a speed restriction in place at the Interstate 81/78 split in northern Lebanon County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to PennDOT they are continuing to treat roads in the area and will continue to do so until all roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.