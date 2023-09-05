CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– The Zerbini Family Circus is stopping in the Midstate this week.

The family-owned circus has five shows scheduled in the area from Wednesday, September 6 to Saturday, September 9.

They will be performing at the Chambersburg Valley Engines and Machinery Association on Wednesday and Thursday and the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Shrewsbury Fire Department the show will feature an aerialist, acrobats, juggling, clowns, performing ponies, mini donkeys, dogs and a real-life transforming car.

For the Shrewsbury performances, doors open one hour before the show and there will be a pre-show with face painting, bounce house, and pony rides. Tickets will be available at the door and proceeds will go directly back to the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company.

Adult tickets cost $15 online and $18 at the box office. For each paid adult ticket, guest can bring one child ages 4 through 12 free with a coupon. Otherwise, tickets cost $7 online and $10 at the box office for children ages 4 though 12. Children three years old and under do not need a ticket to attend the circus.

Online ticket sales are limited and end the day of the show at noon.