ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A crash that involved a marked Pennsylvania State Police cruiser sent three people to the hospital, State Police said in a crash report.

The State Police vehicle had its emergency lights activated and was going east on York Road (SR 30) in Straban Township on Friday, Oct. 13, just before 4:30 p.m., according to the report.

A white 2015 Honda Pilot pulled out of the Belco Credit Union parking lot and into the direction of the police cruiser, which swerved to try and avoid the car but still hit it.

A third vehicle, a 2007 Honda Accord, was also involved in the crash. The report states that it was trying to exit the McDonald’s when the police cruiser hit it and came to a stop. The Pilot came to a stop in the center turn lane after the impact made it spin. The police cruiser and Pilot needed to be towed from the scene/

Two people in the Pilot along with the Trooper were transported to hospitals for their injuries, State Police said. The Accord driver was not injured.

It was noted in the report that a dash camera inside the police vehicle recorded the crash.