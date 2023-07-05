FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Shots were fired after a dispute between neighbors over fireworks on the Fourth of July in Franklin County, according to a state police report.

Dalea Carbaugh, 45, of Greencastle, admitted to troopers that she allegedly shot her pistol between six and seven times after getting in an argument with her neighbors about them setting off fireworks, according to the criminal complaint.

Six spent shell casings were found on Carbuagh’s back porch, troopers said, and two handguns were found in her residence including one that matched a description that was provided to State Police.

There were seven people in the direction of Carbaugh’s shots, including three children ages five, three and one.

State police were called to the 6000 block of Hager Road in Peters Township at about 8:48 p.m. and spoke to two people who said they were outside behind the home setting off fireworks when Carbaugh came out of her home to yell at them.

Carbaugh went inside and then returned minutes later with a black pistol that she allegedly shot in the direction of the group behind the home, the complaint reads. She allegedly fired more shots after everyone ran inside and called the police.

Carbaugh faces numerous charges including seven felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

Carbaugh is in the Franklin County Prison with her bail set at $30,000 and is awaiting her preliminary hearing scheduled for July 18.