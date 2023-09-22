ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– State Police are investigating a report they got of a horse that was being neglected in Adams County.

A severely malnourished horse was found on a property along Sunset Road in Franklin Township on Thursday just before 11 p.m., State Police in Gettysburg said in a report. The horse hardly had any food or drinking water.

The report states that a veterinarian from the Adams County SPCA was contacted to check the horse out and determined it needed immediate care.

Troopers said that they got a search warrant for the horse which is currently under veterinary care, and an investigation is underway.