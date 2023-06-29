PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Perry County man is facing charges for allegedly uploading files of child pornography online, court documents show.

According to the charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Atlas Brewster, 19, of Duncannon, denied that he ever looked at any child pornography, but his emails were used to upload the inappropriate videos to social media.

Troopers say that they got two reports in October about the videos being uploaded to Snapchat and YouTube, and were given Brewster’s address after obtaining internet records.

A search warrant was executed Thursday morning at Brewster’s home off of Newport Road and State Police were able to question him while on the front porch after he answered the door.

Brewster told troopers that he had three different emails, and two of them were used to upload the videos, according to court documents. He claimed that he had multiple emails in case he would lose access to one of them.

The videos were found on Brewster’s phone after his devices were taken by State Police, court documents read.

Brewster faces charges that include felony counts of dissemination of photo/filming of child sex acts, child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Brewster is currently behind bars in Perry County Prison, unable to post his bail which was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.