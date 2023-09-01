JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A search is underway for a woman in Juniata County who State Police say is possibly in danger.

Frances Whistler photo via PSP

Frances Whistler, 73, was reported to have been last seen in the area of the 100 block of Lexi Street in Fermanagh Township at 9 a.m. on Friday, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

Whistler is described as 5’3” tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has gray hair along with brown eyes.

Troopers say that Whistler could be at special risk of harm or injury, or she may be confused.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the State Police in Lewistown barracks at 717-320-1010