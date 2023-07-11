HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck carrying scrap meal crashed in Halifax Borough, causing damage to a home on Tuesday, July 11.

State Police say the truck was heading west on Armstrong Street and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Fourth Street in the borough. The load shifted while the driver navigated the turn, causing the truck to tip over and have its contents strike the home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The truck driver and the people inside the home were not injured.

Armstong Street in the borough is open, but Fourth Street is closed for two blocks beginning at Armstrong Street.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash at this time.