PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) — A Juniata County homeowner says for the ninth time, a vehicle has struck his home on Route 74 in Port Royal.
This time, a tractor-trailer struck the home, causing a large hole in one side of the brick house.
Pictures from the scene show that the trailer was overturned and was severely damaged due to the crash.
The truck spilled its contents, which were many plastic containers of peanut butter pretzel bites, all over the scene and caused the front door to be blocked.
There is no word on any injuries at this time due to the incident.