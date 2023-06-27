FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A truck driver from Mississippi has been charged with attempted homicide and kidnapping in Franklin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Edward Nickens was traveling in a semi-truck pulling a trailer that departed from Hagerstown prior to 3 p.m. on June 2. The vehicle traveled north on I-81 before entering Pennsylvania.

State Police say around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 21.5 Troopers were notified of a man pushing a woman against a truck along the road. Troopers responded and found the woman, who said Nickens had fired a gun at her.

In a criminal complaint filed by State Police, the woman reported that Nickens purchased ammunition and two pints of Jack Daniels while traveling together in the truck. The woman reported that she asked Nickens to not drive while consuming alcohol and that he became upset, started loading the firearm, and threatened to kill her and her family.

The woman also told State Police that Nickens had fired the gun at a trick stop into the air and in the grass near a worker picking up trash. Nickens was also reported to have shot at moving vehicles while driving on I-81.

While traveling on I-81, State Police say the woman was punched by Nickens and that he allegedly pointed the gun at her head, and told her that she would die. State Police say the woman was able to throw the gun out the window, but that Nickens retrieved it and fired a shot at her head and missed.

After chasing the woman, State Police say Nickens drove away and was located three miles north where he was arrested. State Police reported ammunition in plane view of the truck and that an empty bottle of Jack Daniels was found in the truck.

A shell casing was found near the woman’s shoes inside the truck and a 50-round box of ammunition was found. State Police were unable to account for nine rounds between those fired and those remaining in the gun.

According to court records, Nickens is also facing charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and DUI, among other charges.

Nickens will be formally arraigned on August 2 and was denied bail due to the nature of the charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.