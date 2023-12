HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – McAllister’s on York says they will be open this weekend with limited seating after a truck drove into the business overnight.

The restaurant says the truck hit the building’s dining room around 2 a.m., but no injuries were reported.

“It is really devastating,” the business posted on Facebook.

The restaurant will be closed on Friday but be open with limited seating on Saturday for dinner. They will also try to be open on New Year’s Eve.