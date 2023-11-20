WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A large tractor-trailer struck a covered bridge in Lancaster County during the morning hours of Monday, Nov. 20.

According to Farmersville Fire Company, the incident occurred at Bitzer’s Mill Covered Bridge which spans the Conestoga River in Lancaster County.

The fire company has said that the bridge will be closed until the required inspections & repairs can be made.

Courtesy of Farmsville Fire Company

Courtesy of Farmsville Fire Company

Courtesy of Farmsville Fire Company

According to Discover Lancaster, the bridge was built in 1846 and is on Cats Back Road. It has also been known as the Martin’s Mill Bridge, Eberly Cider Mil Bridge, and Fiant’s Mill Bridge.

It is the oldest covered bridge in the county that is still in use and uses the Burr Truss type for its structure.

Discover Lancaster also stated that since the bridge is old and because it rests over a shallow creek, steel I-beams were installed under the floor to help support the foundation. It was built at a cost of $1,115 and has a span of 99 feet.