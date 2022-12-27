EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 24 around 1:15 p.m., multiple individuals forced entry into Blatt & Tillett tow and repair garage.

Once inside, State Police say the individuals rummaged through vehicles and stole items and tools from the cars and garage.

The individuals also accessed offices where they stole more tools and a large sum of cash.

A gold Ford Explorer at the garage for service was then stolen as the suspects fled the business. State Police say the vehicle was later recovered in Lebanon City.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact State Police at 717-865-2194.