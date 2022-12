GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuba players unite! Performances of Christmas carols put on by tuba players from around the country will take place in Gettysburg next Friday, Dec. 9.

Crowds are welcome to join in and sing the holiday tunes. Hot chocolate will be served.

The public performance will take place at 7 p.m. For more information you can call 717-253-2244.