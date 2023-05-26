GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Imagine not only being a twin, but both of you giving birth on the same day at the same hospital.

This happened to Rebecca and Christina at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.

Rebecca had a scheduled induction on Tuesday and Christina decided to visit her twin while Rebecca she into labor. While visiting, Christina’s water broke and also sent her into labor.

Rebecca had her child, Raeylyn on Thursday morning while Christina had her child, Xavian, later Thursday afternoon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both mothers, Rebecca and Christina, also celebrate their birthday on Monday, May, 29.

The hospital says both mothers and babies are happy and healthy and are expected to be discharged on Saturday.