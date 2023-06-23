(WHTM) – According to PennDOT spokesperson, Fritzi Schreffler, there were two incidents that have caused Interstate 81 in Dauphin County to shut down.

Schreffler states that it occurred coming south at mile marker 74 where a few tractor-trailers collided causing debris and fuel to fall onto the road.

Currently, PennDOT is awaiting a sand truck to arrive at the scene and help clean up the area. Schreffler states this could be between one to two hours.

Another tractor-trailer overturned going north near mile marker 73.3.

There is no estimated wait time for how long Interstate 81 will remain closed.

According to PennDOT, injuries have been reported but it’s not known how many or the extent.